Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
|

Často vyhledávané termíny

Nejlepší návrhy

      Nike AeroBill Classic 99

      Kšiltovka

      27,99 €

      Kšiltovka Nike AeroBill Classic 99 je ušitá z materiálu odvádějícího pot a je velmi prodyšná. Vpředu, vzadu i po stranách má laserem děrované otvory. Dalšími otvory v horní části může unikat teplo a ty zůstaneš svěží.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Bílá
      • Styl: AV6956-011

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Recenze (5)

      4.2 Hvězdičky

      • BEST HAT E.V.E.R!!

        M A. - 17. 8. 2020

        I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.

      • Breanna D. - 12. 8. 2020

        It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice

      • Nice hat

        L A. - 11. 8. 2020

        Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.