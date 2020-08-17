Kšiltovka Nike AeroBill Classic 99 je ušitá z materiálu odvádějícího pot a je velmi prodyšná. Vpředu, vzadu i po stranách má laserem děrované otvory. Dalšími otvory v horní části může unikat teplo a ty zůstaneš svěží.
Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.
4.2 Hvězdičky
M A. - 17. 8. 2020
I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.
Breanna D. - 12. 8. 2020
It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice
L A. - 11. 8. 2020
Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.