V chráničích Nike Charge můžeš směle nastoupit na hřiště a hrát v klidu. Holeně ti v nich totiž chrání pevné nižší výztuhy napuštěné příjemnou pěnou.
4.2 Hvězdičky
Martin C. - 08. 12. 2021
Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.
AHMADGIB - 16. 4. 2021
its a little bit too small i advice to take on size bigger than your usual size
K A. - 02. 1. 2021
Al jaren is dit model scheenbeschermer favoriet.