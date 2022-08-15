Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike ACG Therma-FIT

      Flísová mikina s kapucí

      109,99 €

      Light Crimson/Light Madder Root/Mars Stone
      Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      Pilgrim/Cargo Khaki/Gold Suede/Cargo Khaki

      Náš designový tým se nechal inspirovat ledovcovými zázraky Islandu a vytvořil mikinu s kapucí, která tě udrží v teple a odpuzuje vodu na výletech v chladu a na zimních procházkách. Navíc jsme ji vyrobili nejméně ze 75 % z udržitelných materiálů, ze směsi organické bavlny a recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.

      • Zobrazená barva: Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      • Styl: DH3087-126

      Velikost a střih

      • Model je vysoký 185 cm a má na sobě velikost M
      • Zvětšený volný střih
      • Pokud běžně nosíš pánské modely, vyber si obvyklou velikost. Pokud běžně nosíš dámské modely, vyber si o číslo menší velikost.

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Kombinací recyklovaného polyesteru a organické bavlny vzniká funkční materiál, který v porovnání se směsmi vyráběnými z nového polyesteru a tradičně pěstované bavlny snižuje emise uhlíku, spotřebu vody i chemických látek.
      • Bio bavlna je pěstována bez syntetických chemikálií a s menší spotřebou vody než běžná bavlna. V porovnání s novým polyesterem je dopad recyklovaného polyesteru na množství vytvořeného odpadu a emisí uhlíku přibližně o 30 % nižší.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (6)

      3.7 Hvězdičky

      • ACG

        승현유167064687 - 15. 8. 2022

        size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!

      • Instant favorite hoodie

        1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16. 6. 2022

        According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors

      • Toasty

        12859978047 - 17. 5. 2022

        Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.