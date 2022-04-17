Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Nike Everyday Lightweight

      Nízké tréninkové ponožky (3 páry)

      11,99 €

      Nejlépe hodnoceno
      Vícebarevná
      Černá/Bílá
      Bílá/Černá

      Opři se do svých tréninků naplno v ponožkách Nike Everyday Lightweight. Měkká vlákna s technologií odvádějící pot pomáhají udržet nohy v suchu a pohodlí.

      • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Černá
      • Styl: SX7678-100

      • Definitely show and sizing is wrong

        Tilo-KarlD - 17. 4. 2022

        I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.

      • Chaussettes type sportswear

        A M. - 19. 1. 2022

        Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.

      • Top tier

        J A. - 11. 1. 2022

        Socks are very nice