Nechali jsme se inspirovat u Smith Rock a vrátili jsme se s lehkými a odolnými kalhotami Cargo Nike ACG „Smith Summit“. Mají volný střih a kdyby ti bylo moc teplo, můžeš z nich udělat kraťasy. Mají spoustu kapes, do kterých si schováš vybavení a karabinu, na kterou si můžeš pověsit klíče. Minimálně 75 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaného polyesteru a recyklovaných nylonových vláken.
5 Hvězdičky
ZacZ530788556 - 02. 10. 2022
These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!
LukeS425169371 - 07. 7. 2022
I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.