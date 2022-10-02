Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike ACG Smith Summit

      Pánské kapsáčové kalhoty

      189,99 €

      Gold Suede/Ale Brown/Ale Brown/Sanddrift
      Velvet Brown/Černá/Ironstone/Sanddrift

      Nechali jsme se inspirovat u Smith Rock a vrátili jsme se s lehkými a odolnými kalhotami Cargo Nike ACG „Smith Summit“. Mají volný střih a kdyby ti bylo moc teplo, můžeš z nich udělat kraťasy. Mají spoustu kapes, do kterých si schováš vybavení a karabinu, na kterou si můžeš pověsit klíče. Minimálně 75 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaného polyesteru a recyklovaných nylonových vláken.

      • Zobrazená barva: Velvet Brown/Černá/Ironstone/Sanddrift
      • Styl: DN3943-220

      Velikost a střih

      • Model je vysoký 188 cm a má na sobě velikost M
      • Volný střih je pohodlný

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Recyklovaný nylon ve výrobcích Nike je kombinací řady materiálů, včetně recyklovaného koberce a použitých rybářských sítí. Nylon se před chemickou nebo mechanickou recyklací vyčistí, roztřídí a rozdrtí na vločky, aby se vytvořila nová recyklovaná nylonová vlákna.
      • Oděvy, které používají materiály vyrobené z recyklovaného nylonu, snižují emise uhlíku až o 50 % v porovnání s novým nylonem.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (2)

      5 Hvězdičky

      • Almost TOO comfortable. Nike, more color options please!

        ZacZ530788556 - 02. 10. 2022

        These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!

      • Buy these NOW!

        LukeS425169371 - 07. 7. 2022

        I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.