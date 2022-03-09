Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      179,99 €

      Připrav se do divočiny s odolným designem cargo kalhot Nike ACG „Smith Summit“, který odolá každému počasí. Pro inspiraci jsme se vydali do oregonského parku Smith Rock a vrátili jsme se s nápadem na tyhle kalhoty. Volné lemy a zúžené nohavice se příjemně nosí. Minimálně 75 % těchhle kalhot tvoří vlákna recyklovaného nylonu

      • Zobrazená barva: Velvet Brown/Dark Smoke Grey/Campfire Orange
      • Styl: CV0655-220

      Velikost a střih

      • Model je vysoký 186 cm a má na sobě velikost M
      • Standardní střih působí ležérně a uvolněně
      • Volný design, objednej si běžnou velikost, jestli máš radši volnější střih, nebo o číslo menší, pokud dáváš přednost přiléhavějšímu provedení.

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Recyklovaný nylon ve výrobcích Nike je kombinací řady materiálů, včetně recyklovaného koberce a použitých rybářských sítí. Nylon se před chemickou nebo mechanickou recyklací vyčistí, roztřídí a rozdrtí na vločky, aby se vytvořila nová recyklovaná nylonová vlákna.
      • Oděvy, které používají materiály vyrobené z recyklovaného nylonu, snižují emise uhlíku až o 50 % v porovnání s novým nylonem.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (32)

      4.3 Hvězdičky

      • Beaucoup trop grand

        semmik755702700 - 09. 3. 2022

        Pantalon beaucoup trop large, le site conseil de prendre une taille en dessous pour une coupe ajusté, ce que j'ai fait, mais c'est extrêmement large, je n'ose pas imaginer si j'avais pris ma taille habituelle. Article retourné. Très bel article cependant, qui à l'air résistant

      • Size down, and they are perfect!

        CF2018UNIV - 13. 1. 2022

        These cargos are TOUGH! I know they are made for the elements, but they look amazing too. The belt which comes with the pants is easy to use and looks really nice. The drawcord leg opening at the bottom is great and essential because it makes these pants suitable with a variety of sneakers for how you want the pants to hit at the bottom. The material is high quality and the contrast detailed stitching gives these cargos a pop to their look and separates them from my other cargos. I usually wear large in Nike sweatpants but in these cargos, medium fits like a large. I recommend you size down. I tried the large at the Nike Store and it was way too wide from the side. All in all, I love these cargos and I will use them a lot especially when I want to go with a looser fit for the situation or wardrobe.

      • Impractical for hikes, decent for streetwear

        HansB - 21. 11. 2021

        Was planning to use these pants for long hikes, but after dozens times of trying these, my conclusion is: less is more. There are too many (not completely thought out) functionalities on these pants. First, due to their roomy size, the pants rub against eachother between the upper legs. Second, the ropes at the ankles loosen very easily, even after a tight knot. Third, the belt loosens after a while of walking. There are better options out there for hikes, especially for this price.