Připrav se do divočiny s odolným designem cargo kalhot Nike ACG „Smith Summit“, který odolá každému počasí. Pro inspiraci jsme se vydali do oregonského parku Smith Rock a vrátili jsme se s promyšleným návrhem robustních kalhot. Díky směsi recyklovaného polyesteru a recyklovaných nylonových vláken jsou minimálně ze 75 % vyrobené z udržitelných materiálů. Volné lemy a zúžené nohavice se příjemně nosí. Mají spoustu kapes, do kterých si schováš vybavení a karabinu, na kterou si můžeš pověsit klíče.
Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.
4.2 Hvězdičky
Noran-AshleyG813512468 - 23. 9. 2022
Confortable, très bonne qualité, super design ! Reste un peu cher cependant..
6f7c767a-24fd-4c68-b8ef-2930d3a65540 - 14. 4. 2022
These are comfy and look great, but the waist is way too loose, even though I made sure to buy a size with the right measurements. I'm sad that I have to return these but for the price, I'd rather have something that fits right.
2646200815 - 19. 2. 2022
My favourite pair of pants currently. Own both the black and the khaki version and love them both. Great fit, super comfortable and love the sustainable materials. Give us more clothing like this Nike :)