Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
|

Často vyhledávané termíny

Nejlepší návrhy

      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike ACG „Smith Summit“

      Dámské cargo kalhoty

      89,97 €
      179,99 €
      Sleva 50 %

      Připrav se do divočiny s odolným designem cargo kalhot Nike ACG „Smith Summit“, který odolá každému počasí. Pro inspiraci jsme se vydali do oregonského parku Smith Rock a vrátili jsme se s promyšleným návrhem robustních kalhot. Díky směsi recyklovaného polyesteru a recyklovaných nylonových vláken jsou minimálně ze 75 % vyrobené z udržitelných materiálů. Volné lemy a zúžené nohavice se příjemně nosí. Mají spoustu kapes, do kterých si schováš vybavení a karabinu, na kterou si můžeš pověsit klíče.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Summit White
      • Styl: CV0617-011

      Velikost a střih

      • Standardní střih působí ležérně a uvolněně
      • Volný design, objednej si běžnou velikost, jestli máš radši volnější střih, nebo o číslo menší, pokud dáváš přednost přiléhavějšímu provedení.

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Recyklovaný nylon ve výrobcích Nike je kombinací řady materiálů, včetně recyklovaného koberce a použitých rybářských sítí. Nylon se před chemickou nebo mechanickou recyklací vyčistí, roztřídí a rozdrtí na vločky, aby se vytvořila nová recyklovaná nylonová vlákna.
      • Oděvy, které používají materiály vyrobené z recyklovaného nylonu, snižují emise uhlíku až o 50 % v porovnání s novým nylonem.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (5)

      4.2 Hvězdičky

      • Noran-AshleyG813512468 - 23. 9. 2022

        Confortable, très bonne qualité, super design ! Reste un peu cher cependant..

      • Idk about the fit...

        6f7c767a-24fd-4c68-b8ef-2930d3a65540 - 14. 4. 2022

        These are comfy and look great, but the waist is way too loose, even though I made sure to buy a size with the right measurements. I'm sad that I have to return these but for the price, I'd rather have something that fits right.

      • Love them!!

        2646200815 - 19. 2. 2022

        My favourite pair of pants currently. Own both the black and the khaki version and love them both. Great fit, super comfortable and love the sustainable materials. Give us more clothing like this Nike :)