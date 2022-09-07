Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Jednoduché, pohodlné a ideální na hraní – Nike Dynamo Go budou další top boty tvého dítka. Nejlepší je, že stačí sešlápnout patu a rychle a jednoduše do nich vklouznout. A jestli to ještě děti nezvládnou úplně samy, můžeš jim ukázat, jak na to, aby byly úplně svobodné a nezávislé. Jsou také měkké a pohodlně plyšové, takže legrace nikdy nekončí.

      Velikost a střih

      • Těsné, radši si objednej o půl čísla větší.

      • Paint came off

        14958017671 - 07. 9. 2022

        Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning

      • Great looks, but make them stay on the foot better

        11434255650 - 09. 5. 2022

        My son loves his rainbow shoes! They are so easy to get on for himself so we don‘t waste time lacing up shoes. But as easy as they are to put on they drop off the feet easy, too, when there‘s a small impact or when he kick‘s a ball. And the color comes off, too.

      • Excellent trainers for young kids .

        chritophers603868352 - 04. 2. 2022

        Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .