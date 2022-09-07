Jednoduché, pohodlné a ideální na hraní – Nike Dynamo Go budou další top boty tvého dítka. Nejlepší je, že stačí sešlápnout patu a rychle a jednoduše do nich vklouznout. A jestli to ještě děti nezvládnou úplně samy, můžeš jim ukázat, jak na to, aby byly úplně svobodné a nezávislé. Jsou také měkké a pohodlně plyšové, takže legrace nikdy nekončí.
4.3 Hvězdičky
14958017671 - 07. 9. 2022
Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning
11434255650 - 09. 5. 2022
My son loves his rainbow shoes! They are so easy to get on for himself so we don‘t waste time lacing up shoes. But as easy as they are to put on they drop off the feet easy, too, when there‘s a small impact or when he kick‘s a ball. And the color comes off, too.
chritophers603868352 - 04. 2. 2022
Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .