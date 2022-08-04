Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Nike Daybreak

      Dámské boty

      89,99 €

      Nejlépe hodnoceno

      Pohodlná a ikonická bota Nike Daybreak, původně představená v roce 1979, se vrací ke kořenům. Její vintage design podtrhuje stejná gumová podrážka s mřížkovaným vzorem.

      • Zobrazená barva: Summit White/Pale Ivory/Light Smoke Grey/Bílá
      • Styl: CK2351-101

      Recenze (68)

      4.7 Hvězdičky

      • Good looks and comfortable

        VerónicaG548308991 - 04. 8. 2022

        I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!

      • NOT for overpronators

        RaniA31896499 - 09. 7. 2022

        Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.

      • Want these in leather or faux leather pls.

        14103803135 - 08. 7. 2022

        Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!