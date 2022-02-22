Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Záblesk z minulosti v moderní době. Aspoň 20 % hmotnosti modelu Nike Court Royale 2 Next Nature tvoří recyklovaný materiál. Aby bota působila hladce a lehce vypadala i se nosila, nahradili jsme odolnou kůži syntetickou. Velké retro logo Swoosh voní po starých časech.

      • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Bílá/Bílá
      • Styl: DH3160-100

      • Tento produkt jsme navrhli zodpovědně z recyklovaného materiálu, který pochází z použitých produktů nebo výrobního odpadu. Jedním z hlavních kroků na naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku na minimum je výběr materiálů – ty se totiž z víc než 70 % podílí na stopě, kterou za sebou produkty zanechávají. Díky opakovanému použití plastů, vláken a textilií výrazně snižujeme naše emise. Naším cílem je využít co nejvíce recyklovaných materiálů, aniž by to narušovalo funkčnost, odolnost a styl.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      • Take one size larger

        MelvinBroersma - 22. 2. 2022

        Really nice looking shoes, which is off course my personal opinion. Don't expect too much of how sustainable the shoes are. But then again everythings in that direction helps. Oh and if you have wide feet, skip these shoes.

      • Du style et du confort dans une basket.

        V I. - 30. 1. 2022

        Chaussures très confortables. Taille juste.