Záblesk z minulosti v moderní době. Aspoň 20 % hmotnosti modelu Nike Court Royale 2 Next Nature tvoří recyklovaný materiál. Aby bota působila hladce a lehce vypadala i se nosila, nahradili jsme odolnou kůži syntetickou. Velké retro logo Swoosh voní po starých časech.
Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.
5 Hvězdičky
MelvinBroersma - 22. 2. 2022
Really nice looking shoes, which is off course my personal opinion. Don't expect too much of how sustainable the shoes are. But then again everythings in that direction helps. Oh and if you have wide feet, skip these shoes.
V I. - 30. 1. 2022
Chaussures très confortables. Taille juste.