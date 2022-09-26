Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Court Legacy Next Nature

      Dámské boty

      Bota Nike Court Legacy Next Nature oslavuje historii zakotvenou v tenisové kultuře a přináší ti časem prověřenou botu v nové podobě, kde recyklované materiály tvoří alespoň 20 % hmotnosti. Kůže s oblázkovým vzorem a retro design dokonale propojují svět sportu a módy. Můžeš dělat dobro a ještě u toho dobře vypadat

      • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Desert Ochre/Team Orange/Černá
      • Styl: DH3161-100

      Velikost a střih

      • Těsné, radši si objednej o půl čísla větší.

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Tento produkt jsme navrhli zodpovědně z recyklovaného materiálu, který pochází z použitých produktů nebo výrobního odpadu. Jedním z hlavních kroků na naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku na minimum je výběr materiálů – ty se totiž z víc než 70 % podílí na stopě, kterou za sebou produkty zanechávají. Díky opakovanému použití plastů, vláken a textilií výrazně snižujeme naše emise. Naším cílem je využít co nejvíce recyklovaných materiálů, aniž by to narušovalo funkčnost, odolnost a styl.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (29)

      4.1 Hvězdičky

      • f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 27. 9. 2022

        So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.

      • a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 15. 7. 2022

        I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅

      • Nature Calls

        Clary - 24. 5. 2022

        The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!

