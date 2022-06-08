Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
|

Často vyhledávané termíny

Nejlepší návrhy

      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Court Legacy

      Pánské boty

      48,97 €
      74,99 €
      Sleva 34 %

      Bílá/Desert Ochre/Černá
      Černá/Bílá

      Model Nike Court Legacy oslavuje historii ukotvenou v tenisové kultuře a přináší ti časem prověřenou klasiku. Svršek s oblázkovým vzorem, tradiční prošívání a retro logo Swoosh dokonale propojují svět sportu a módy. A můžeš dělat dobro a ještě u toho dobře vypadat.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Bílá
      • Styl: DH3162-001

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Tento produkt jsme navrhli zodpovědně z recyklovaného materiálu, který pochází z použitých produktů nebo výrobního odpadu. Jedním z hlavních kroků na naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku na minimum je výběr materiálů – ty se totiž z víc než 70 % podílí na stopě, kterou za sebou produkty zanechávají. Díky opakovanému použití plastů, vláken a textilií výrazně snižujeme naše emise. Naším cílem je využít co nejvíce recyklovaných materiálů, aniž by to narušovalo funkčnost, odolnost a styl.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (2)

      4.5 Hvězdičky

      • Great Shoe!

        ca2ddb14-469c-41fc-b2e9-0798f8f7cc67 - 08. 6. 2022

        Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.

      • Great fashion statement not athlete shoes

        9953205502 - 22. 5. 2022

        These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.