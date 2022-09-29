Přetváří tvou identitu. Tahle nová verze naší ikony posouvá hranice, oslavuje LGBTQIA+ komunitu a vzdává hold pohybu a plynulosti. Zářivá překrývající se loga Swoosh dají tvému vzhledu energii, barevné přechody mažou tradiční duhový design a třpytivý materiál připomínající hedvábí dodá tvému stylu pohodový vzhled. Bota, po které sáhneš znova a znova, je výrazná a chce být vidět – stejně jako ty.
Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.
3.5 Hvězdičky
LukášP630049716 - 29. 9. 2022
Za mě super bota ! Nike cortez je prostě super !!! Jsem velmi spokojen
Oalian - 21. 7. 2022
First off, I love the design. The colors are great, especially the band around the bottom. However, the fit is terrible. It's like, I have two entirely different shoes. The right shoe fits comfortably if not a little small. The left is way too tight in the toe box. This is unfortunately an immediate return for me. Incredibly disappointed that the flagship Be True shoe is not only well after Pride month, but poorly made.