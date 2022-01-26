Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Ve stylu 70. let.Oblíbená v 80. letech.Klasikou v 90. letech.Připravená na budoucnost.Bota Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Next Nature má nadčasový design a nejmíň 20 % její hmotnosti teď tvoří recyklované materiály.Její kožený svršek a ekologicky náročný materiál jsme vyměnili za křehoučkou a částečně recyklovanou syntetickou kůži.

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Tento produkt jsme navrhli zodpovědně z recyklovaného materiálu, který pochází z použitých produktů nebo výrobního odpadu. Jedním z hlavních kroků na naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku na minimum je výběr materiálů – ty se totiž z víc než 70 % podílí na stopě, kterou za sebou produkty zanechávají. Díky opakovanému použití plastů, vláken a textilií výrazně snižujeme naše emise. Naším cílem je využít co nejvíce recyklovaných materiálů, aniž by to narušovalo funkčnost, odolnost a styl.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      • A-OKAY

        MaKenzie - 26. 1. 2022

        I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!

      • RainbowMoon - 31. 12. 2021

        This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.

        Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků.
      • Great quality and style!

        MamaMac - 30. 12. 2021

        These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!

        Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků.
