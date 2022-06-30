Bota Nike Blazer Nike Low '77 Vintage si ve městech získala ohromnou popularitu legendární jednoduchostí a pohodlím. Nyní se vrací na scénu s nízkým profilem a basketbalovým vzhledem s bohatou historií. Atraktivní semišové prvky, retro logo Swoosh a mimořádně jemný lem dělají z těchhle bot nepostradatelný kousek, ve kterém můžeš vyrazit kamkoli.
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.
AlexanderH - 27. 5. 2022
Blasen direkt nach 10min am Start.
damienK - 26. 4. 2022
"Un maximum de comfort et de résistance", la bonne blague. Ces chaussures sont bonnes à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale : 5km de trajet par jours. Elles présentent un trou béant sur le côté de la chaussure. Passez votre chemin sur ce modèle.