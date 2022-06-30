Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
|

Často vyhledávané termíny

Nejlepší návrhy

      Nike Blazer Low Vintage '77

      Pánské boty

      94,99 €

      Nejlépe hodnoceno
      Bílá/Sail/Černá
      Navrhni si vlastní design na Nike By You

      Bota Nike Blazer Nike Low '77 Vintage si ve městech získala ohromnou popularitu legendární jednoduchostí a pohodlím. Nyní se vrací na scénu s nízkým profilem a basketbalovým vzhledem s bohatou historií. Atraktivní semišové prvky, retro logo Swoosh a mimořádně jemný lem dělají z těchhle bot nepostradatelný kousek, ve kterém můžeš vyrazit kamkoli.

      • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Sail/Černá
      • Styl: DA6364-101

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Recenze (82)

      4.4 Hvězdičky

      • Orange Tongue

        1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01. 7. 2022

        Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.

      • Unglaublich unbequem

        AlexanderH - 27. 5. 2022

        Blasen direkt nach 10min am Start.

      • Chaussures à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale

        damienK - 26. 4. 2022

        "Un maximum de comfort et de résistance", la bonne blague. Ces chaussures sont bonnes à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale : 5km de trajet par jours. Elles présentent un trou béant sur le côté de la chaussure. Passez votre chemin sur ce modèle.