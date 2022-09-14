Alespoň 40 % hmotnosti boty Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK tvoří recyklované materiály. Vzdušný a pohodlný recyklovaný materiál Flyknit se příjemně nosí a má měkký lem, který obepíná kotník. Našité logo Swoosh a recyklovaná výztuž paty z TPU budí pozornost, když si na neuvěřitelně měkkém tlumení VaporMax vykračuješ ulicemi.
4.7 Hvězdičky
3362623763 - 14. 9. 2022
De très bonnes basket mais malheureusement leur technologie vapormax n est toujours pas au point c la 3 eme vapormax sur 6 que j ai eu que je renvois car une des bulles d air crevé… et vu le prix des baskets c’est vraiment regrettable. J aurais aimé toutes les conservées étant collectionneur. Au delà de ça pour avoir plusieurs modèles de chez Nike ce sont les plus conformtables des vapormax que je n ai jamais eu le design affiné elles font mal dommage
Jaslyn951045935 - 14. 7. 2022
I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.
14937321808 - 23. 5. 2022
I just purchased these in light grey with red pulls. My left foot was ok but the fight big toe was not so comfy. It’s like one shoe was 1/2 size bigger…if that makes sense. All in all, they are comfortable shoes. Next time I’ll try a size up.