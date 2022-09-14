Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
|

Často vyhledávané termíny

Nejlepší návrhy

      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Air Vapormax 2021 FK

      Dámské boty

      224,99 €

      Nejlépe hodnoceno
      Bílá/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver/Bílá
      Černá/Metallic Silver/Bílá

      Alespoň 40 % hmotnosti boty Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK tvoří recyklované materiály. Vzdušný a pohodlný recyklovaný materiál Flyknit se příjemně nosí a má měkký lem, který obepíná kotník. Našité logo Swoosh a recyklovaná výztuž paty z TPU budí pozornost, když si na neuvěřitelně měkkém tlumení VaporMax vykračuješ ulicemi.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Metallic Silver/Bílá
      • Styl: DC4112-002

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Tento produkt jsme navrhli zodpovědně z recyklovaného materiálu, který pochází z použitých produktů nebo výrobního odpadu. Jedním z hlavních kroků na naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku na minimum je výběr materiálů – ty se totiž z víc než 70 % podílí na stopě, kterou za sebou produkty zanechávají. Díky opakovanému použití plastů, vláken a textilií výrazně snižujeme naše emise. Naším cílem je využít co nejvíce recyklovaných materiálů, aniž by to narušovalo funkčnost, odolnost a styl.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (40)

      4.7 Hvězdičky

      • Très bonnes basket mais là bulles ne tiens pas la routes

        3362623763 - 14. 9. 2022

        De très bonnes basket mais malheureusement leur technologie vapormax n est toujours pas au point c la 3 eme vapormax sur 6 que j ai eu que je renvois car une des bulles d air crevé… et vu le prix des baskets c’est vraiment regrettable. J aurais aimé toutes les conservées étant collectionneur. Au delà de ça pour avoir plusieurs modèles de chez Nike ce sont les plus conformtables des vapormax que je n ai jamais eu le design affiné elles font mal dommage

      • Coloring

        Jaslyn951045935 - 14. 7. 2022

        I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.

      • Love my Vapormax

        14937321808 - 23. 5. 2022

        I just purchased these in light grey with red pulls. My left foot was ok but the fight big toe was not so comfy. It’s like one shoe was 1/2 size bigger…if that makes sense. All in all, they are comfortable shoes. Next time I’ll try a size up.