Mýty se staly skutečností a ty můžeš v modelu Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty vkročit do světa duhových barev a slunečního svitu. Od jedinečné tvarované paty Hello Kitty až po červenou mašli na jazyku: tvá oblíbená, roztomilá, animovaná postavička teď kráčí s tebou.
Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.
4 Hvězdičky
ArseniyP923876040 - 06. 8. 2022
Very beautiful and comfortable. 10/10
8812698252 - 04. 7. 2022
So awesome that Nike Did a collab with hello kitty. I’m a 7 in women, 5.5 in mens and I ended up sizing half a size to a size 6 men because 5.5 wasn’t available. I’m glad I did go half a size up as the shoe itself isn’t really stretchy and prettt snug.
de662fd2-68b4-44fd-8cdb-6e5a3122c7cb - 29. 6. 2022
these are sUPER CUTE! super comfortable, the laces are a good length, and they fit perfect.