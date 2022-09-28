Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
|

Často vyhledávané termíny

Nejlepší návrhy

      Nike Air Presto

      Pánské boty

      124,99 €

      Nejlépe hodnoceno
      Bílá/Pure Platinum
      Černá/Černá/Černá
      Černá/Bílá/Černá
      Navrhni si vlastní design na Nike By You

      Elegantní bota Nike Air Presto je pohodlnější než tvoje oblíbené tričko. Vyrobili jsme ji s cílem dopřát ti pocit pohodlí v dynamickém designu. Pružná vložka příjemně obepíná nohu jako ponožka a mimořádně měkká pěna dodává energii na každém kroku. Až si boty obuješ, už nikdy je nebudeš chtít sundat.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Černá
      • Styl: CT3550-003

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Recenze (73)

      4.7 Hvězdičky

      • Wonderful and Comfortable

        PDPTESTScreenname - 28. 9. 2022

        Excellent shoes with comfort .

      • Comfiest shoes I've ever owned

        WilliamF223466826 - 23. 9. 2022

        I got these just for daily/casual wear and can say they the comfiest shoes I've ever had. Normally I'm an 11.5 in Nikes, but for these I went with the 12 and they fit perfectly. Because it's a sock like fit there's tons of room for your feet to fit comfortably, and they slide on and off with ease. Not sure how they'd hold up for running or going to the gym, but for casual/daily wear they are easily my favorite shoes I've ever owned. Highly recommend!

      • Very comfortable! Durability is very lacking..

        af79b76b-6334-4776-b5e2-d39d7dc0a42e - 10. 9. 2022

        These are very comfortable shoes! Unfortunately just like the last prestos, the durability is very weak. Tears along the side after a month or 2... I bought them for the comfort but will not buy again because they wear out too quick and I just wear them to work.