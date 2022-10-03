Líbí se ti klasický styl devadesátek, ale baví tě i rychlé tempo současné kultury? Seznam se s Air Max TW. Inspirovala se legendární franšízou, která přinesla světu tlumení Nike Air a položila základ atletické estetice určené i do ulic. Její poutavý design je trefa do pohodlí i stylu. Lehký svršek spojuje ostré i organické linie a vytváří tak úžasný haptický efekt, který ozvláštní každý outfit. Kontrastní barevné kombinace snadno dotváří styl. Připraveni na další krok? Pět okének pod chodidlem dodává viditelnému tlumení Air moderní šmrnc.
3 Hvězdičky
JesuA948296935 - 03. 10. 2022
Espero que no sean, el remplazo de las TN.
garynathans156884867 - 01. 10. 2022
I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.
Emily A. - 29. 9. 2022
I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!