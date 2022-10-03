Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Líbí se ti klasický styl devadesátek, ale baví tě i rychlé tempo současné kultury? Seznam se s Air Max TW. Inspirovala se legendární franšízou, která přinesla světu tlumení Nike Air a položila základ atletické estetice určené i do ulic. Její poutavý design je trefa do pohodlí i stylu. Lehký svršek spojuje ostré i organické linie a vytváří tak úžasný haptický efekt, který ozvláštní každý outfit. Kontrastní barevné kombinace snadno dotváří styl. Připraveni na další krok? Pět okének pod chodidlem dodává viditelnému tlumení Air moderní šmrnc.

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Tento produkt jsme navrhli zodpovědně z recyklovaného materiálu, který pochází z použitých produktů nebo výrobního odpadu. Jedním z hlavních kroků na naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku na minimum je výběr materiálů – ty se totiž z víc než 70 % podílí na stopě, kterou za sebou produkty zanechávají. Díky opakovanému použití plastů, vláken a textilií výrazně snižujeme naše emise. Naším cílem je využít co nejvíce recyklovaných materiálů, aniž by to narušovalo funkčnost, odolnost a styl.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      • Muy fea

        JesuA948296935 - 03. 10. 2022

        Espero que no sean, el remplazo de las TN.

      • garynathans156884867 - 01. 10. 2022

        I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.

      • A future classic.

        Emily A. - 29. 9. 2022

        I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!

