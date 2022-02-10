Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Bota Nike Air Max Pre-Day posouvá klasický vzhled tradiční běžecké boty Nike do nové sféry, takže v ní udržíš tempo s dnešní uspěchanou dobou.Nese v sobě historický odkaz, je z nejméně 20 % z recyklovaných materiálů, a drží krok se současnou retro atletickou estetikou.Nové okénko jednotky Air dává designu extra náboj a spojuje nepřehlédnutelný styl s neuvěřitelným tlumením.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Metallic Silver/Bílá
      • Styl: DC4025-001

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Tento produkt jsme navrhli zodpovědně z recyklovaného materiálu, který pochází z použitých produktů nebo výrobního odpadu. Jedním z hlavních kroků na naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku na minimum je výběr materiálů – ty se totiž z víc než 70 % podílí na stopě, kterou za sebou produkty zanechávají. Díky opakovanému použití plastů, vláken a textilií výrazně snižujeme naše emise. Naším cílem je využít co nejvíce recyklovaných materiálů, aniž by to narušovalo funkčnost, odolnost a styl.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      • Comfortable & stylish, but be careful in the rain!

        MorganT381505786 - 10. 2. 2022

        I really love these shoes as my favorite color is purple and they are super comfortable. The only problem is that the soles aren't great on wet/slippery surfaces so you can easily slip if it has been raining. These shoes are more meant for wearing indoors so I suggest to wear different ones if you will be doing activities outside especially on rainy days!

      • so dope

        J U. - 26. 1. 2022

        this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line

      • Best Shoe

        DR59017070 - 14. 1. 2022

        My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.