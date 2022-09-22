Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Chtěli jsme vzdát hold tradici a inovacím, a spojení dvou ikon (staré a nové) předčilo všechna očekávání, která jsme od Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer měli. Neuvěřitelně lehký a vzdušný materiál Flyknit doplňuje úžasně pohodlné tlumení Air Max. Zavaž tkaničky a nech za sebe mluvit boty.

      • Zobrazená barva: Pure Platinum/Bílá/Pure Platinum/Černá
      • Styl: DJ6106-002

      Velikost a střih

      • Volnější design, radši si objednej o půl čísla menší

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Tento produkt jsme navrhli zodpovědně z recyklovaného materiálu, který pochází z použitých produktů nebo výrobního odpadu. Jedním z hlavních kroků na naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku na minimum je výběr materiálů – ty se totiž z víc než 70 % podílí na stopě, kterou za sebou produkty zanechávají. Díky opakovanému použití plastů, vláken a textilií výrazně snižujeme naše emise. Naším cílem je využít co nejvíce recyklovaných materiálů, aniž by to narušovalo funkčnost, odolnost a styl.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (28)

      4.2 Hvězdičky

      • Best workout shoe

        Sammy22 - 22. 9. 2022

        This has got to be the best running shoe on the market. The material is perfect if you tend to sweat while running so no odor stays. Also very easy to clean the material if needed. They fit true to size but i do have to say the only downside with these is they do take a little bit more time to put on but no issue. These are the most comfortable shoe I own so definitely worth it.

        Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků.
      • The best of both worlds

        Rue - 22. 9. 2022

        This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn’t caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn’t seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.

        Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků.
      • Quality Comfort

        Jamal - 22. 9. 2022

        The fit of the shoes are extremely form fitting. The shoe fits like a glove and is comfortable for my cardio needs. The design of the shoes is unique, I usually stay away from mesh shoes, but this was well thought out in its color scheme. The mesh like material makes the shoe very breathable, so even on hot day of walking outside, my feet stayed cool. Definitely can wear this shoes all day and is versatile for exercising and casual enough for work. The the thing I liked best about the shoe is the color scheme, the checkered black,white,gray gives it a mild appearance but stands out because of the mesh design.

        Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků.
