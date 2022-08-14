Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
|

Často vyhledávané termíny

Nejlepší návrhy

      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Air Max Dawn

      Pánské boty

      119,99 €

      Nejlépe hodnoceno
      Sail/Coconut Milk/Bílá
      Bílá/Černá/University Gold/Gorge Green

      Bota Nike Air Max Dawn má v sobě atletickou DNA a je pečlivě řemeslně zpracovaná. Nejméně 20 % její hmotnosti tvoří recyklovaný materiál. Měkký semiš a vzdušná kombinace textilních materiálů propojují retro běžecký styl s moderním designem. Měkká pěna v mezipodešvi se v patě snižuje a vrací energii, zatímco podrážka je stylová a má odpich. A díky tlumení Air se budeš cítit pohodlně celý den.

      • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Černá/University Gold/Gorge Green
      • Styl: DM0013-101

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Tento produkt jsme navrhli zodpovědně z recyklovaného materiálu, který pochází z použitých produktů nebo výrobního odpadu. Jedním z hlavních kroků na naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku na minimum je výběr materiálů – ty se totiž z víc než 70 % podílí na stopě, kterou za sebou produkty zanechávají. Díky opakovanému použití plastů, vláken a textilií výrazně snižujeme naše emise. Naším cílem je využít co nejvíce recyklovaných materiálů, aniž by to narušovalo funkčnost, odolnost a styl.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (25)

      4.2 Hvězdičky

      • A bit much

        Chunky - 14. 8. 2022

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

        Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - 14. 8. 2022

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - 13. 7. 2022

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.

        Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků.
        #productsprovidedbynike