Bota Nike Air Max Dawn má v sobě atletickou DNA a je pečlivě řemeslně zpracovaná. Nejméně 20 % její hmotnosti tvoří recyklovaný materiál. Měkký semiš a vzdušná kombinace textilních materiálů propojují retro běžecký styl s moderním designem. Měkká pěna v mezipodešvi se v patě snižuje a vrací energii, zatímco podrážka je stylová a má odpich. A díky tlumení Air se budeš cítit pohodlně celý den.
4.2 Hvězdičky
Chunky - 14. 8. 2022
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - 14. 8. 2022
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - 13. 7. 2022
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.