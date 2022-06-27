Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Nike Air Max 90

      Pánské boty

      139,99 €

      Court Purple/Lemon Drop/Wolf Grey/Černá
      Ridgerock/Turbo Green/Saturn Gold/Černá
      Navrhni si vlastní design na Nike By You

      Nejpohodlnější. Nejvíc osvědčené. Bota Nike Air Max 90 zůstává věrná původnímu modelu tradiční mřížkovanou podrážkou, našitými krycími vrstvami a prvky z TPU na průvlecích. Bláznivé barvy dávají botě pocit svěžího vzhledu.

      • Zobrazená barva: Court Purple/Lemon Drop/Wolf Grey/Černá
      • Styl: DC6083-500

      Recenze (2)

      5 Hvězdičky

      • Polecam!

        KatarzynaT824677028 - 27. 6. 2022

        Są piękne!

      • Sickness!

        JasonS - 04. 6. 2022

        These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.