Nejpohodlnější. Nejvíc osvědčené. Bota Nike Air Max 90 zůstává věrná původnímu modelu tradiční mřížkovanou podrážkou, našitými krycími vrstvami a prvky z TPU na průvlecích. Bláznivé barvy dávají botě pocit svěžího vzhledu.
Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.
5 Hvězdičky
KatarzynaT824677028 - 27. 6. 2022
Są piękne!
JasonS - 04. 6. 2022
These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.