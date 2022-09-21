Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Air Huarache Crater Premium

      Pánské boty

      139,99 €

      Když ti padne tak dobře a vypadá tak skvěle, nepotřebuje už ani logo Swoosh. Model Huarache se chlubí nejlepší péčí o nohy – od gumové podrážky Crater přes tkané, šachovnicové textilní detaily po tlumení Nike Air a pružný materiál, který obejme chodidlo.

      • Zobrazená barva: Dark Smoke Grey/Photon Dust/Černá/Iron Grey
      • Styl: DM0863-002

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Tento produkt jsme navrhli zodpovědně z recyklovaného materiálu, který pochází z použitých produktů nebo výrobního odpadu. Jedním z hlavních kroků na naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku na minimum je výběr materiálů – ty se totiž z víc než 70 % podílí na stopě, kterou za sebou produkty zanechávají. Díky opakovanému použití plastů, vláken a textilií výrazně snižujeme naše emise. Naším cílem je využít co nejvíce recyklovaných materiálů, aniž by to narušovalo funkčnost, odolnost a styl.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (4)

      4.8 Hvězdičky

      • Comfortable Classic

        Adamp455145801 - 21. 9. 2022

        I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.

      • 15205622022 - 08. 9. 2022

        Ma première paire d’air Huarache (enfin!). Très belles chaussures, originales & confortables, livrées à la bonne taille. Pour plus de confort, on peut les commander avec une demie pointure supplémentaire. A voir à l’utilisation!

      • Comfy and looks amazing, but size is smaller

        AlexanderB628004524 - 08. 9. 2022

        10/10, as a big fan of Huarache — couldn't miss it. Unfortunately, my regular size turned out to bee too small — will be taking plus half a US size at least