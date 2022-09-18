Oslň v nově vylepšeném basketbalovém originálu. Kaleidoskop pestrých barev a hravých grafických motivů (včetně usměvavého loga Swoosh) spojuje pohodlí palubovky a ležérní styl mimo hřiště. Hravě oživí tuhle klasiku 80. let a ty všem ukážeš, komu fandíš.
e7be94f3-da16-48cf-970a-72c1950e5477 - 18. 9. 2022
Eliza Jane MetherallR - 24. 7. 2022
Worn once by our son in the city for a walk and the material is already torn where it meets the leather near the laces. Not the usual quality one expects from Nike. These are shoes aimed for children, by a sporting goods company, yet can’t withstand a walk in the city.
JuandiZ811752821 - 03. 7. 2022
Juste un petit problème lorsque je mets mes chaussures l'arrière se plisse un peu. Sinon elle me conviennent parfaitement je recommande ce produit.