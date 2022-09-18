Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8

      Bota pro větší děti

      99,99 €

      Oslň v nově vylepšeném basketbalovém originálu. Kaleidoskop pestrých barev a hravých grafických motivů (včetně usměvavého loga Swoosh) spojuje pohodlí palubovky a ležérní styl mimo hřiště. Hravě oživí tuhle klasiku 80. let a ty všem ukážeš, komu fandíš.

      • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Bílá/Total Orange/Bílá
      • Styl: DV1366-111

      Velikost a střih

      Recenze (3)

      3.7 Hvězdičky

      • Gooood

        e7be94f3-da16-48cf-970a-72c1950e5477 - 18. 9. 2022

        Goood

      • Worn once - already broken - not usual Nike quality

        Eliza Jane MetherallR - 24. 7. 2022

        Worn once by our son in the city for a walk and the material is already torn where it meets the leather near the laces. Not the usual quality one expects from Nike. These are shoes aimed for children, by a sporting goods company, yet can’t withstand a walk in the city.

      • Parfaite !

        JuandiZ811752821 - 03. 7. 2022

        Juste un petit problème lorsque je mets mes chaussures l'arrière se plisse un peu. Sinon elle me conviennent parfaitement je recommande ce produit.