Rozjeď to v Nike Air Force 1 '07. Tuhle basketbalovou legendu dobře znáš – odolné prošívání krycích vrstev, elegantní provedení a ta správná jiskra. Teď v novém, svěžím provedení, ve kterém zazáříš.
Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.
4.8 Hvězdičky
LuisEnriqueC626516920 - 25. 9. 2022
good.
ΘανάσηςΧ574154750 - 23. 9. 2022
its so comfortable so nice on the feet and so beautiful shoe it goes with everything but for me personally i would like the other tongue the soft one not this one with leather
e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 17. 9. 2022
Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.