      Nike Air Force 1 '07

      Pánské boty

      119,99 €

      Nejlépe hodnoceno
      Bílá/Bílá
      Navrhni si vlastní design na Nike By You

      Rozjeď to v Nike Air Force 1 '07. Tuhle basketbalovou legendu dobře znáš – odolné prošívání krycích vrstev, elegantní provedení a ta správná jiskra. Teď v novém, svěžím provedení, ve kterém zazáříš.

      • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Bílá
      • Styl: CW2288-111

      Recenze (828)

      4.8 Hvězdičky

      • LuisEnriqueC626516920 - 25. 9. 2022

        good.

      • the perfect shoe

        ΘανάσηςΧ574154750 - 23. 9. 2022

        its so comfortable so nice on the feet and so beautiful shoe it goes with everything but for me personally i would like the other tongue the soft one not this one with leather

      • Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces

        e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 17. 9. 2022

        Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.