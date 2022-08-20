Boty do města i na dobrodružství, ve kterých ujdeš spousty kilometrů po chodníku i divokými stezkami. Svršek z kombinovaného materiálu jsme navrhli a otestovali v oblasti drsného severozápadního pobřeží USA. Je odolný a dotváří různé styly. Gumová podrážka se silným a promyšleným lamelovým vzorkem zvládne i kluzké a kamenité povrchy, takže s ní můžeš bezpečně vylézat, slézat i se jen procházet.
4.8 Hvězdičky
PatrickW489286821 - 20. 8. 2022
The sturdiness of my Danner hikers, the fit of my favorite Puma Californias, and the looks of a pair of Stan Smiths. Love at first sight and my feet like them too.
1lakerfans - 10. 8. 2022
Very sturdy and comfortable. I needed support for Hallux rigidus. These did the job!
rioman - 02. 8. 2022
When I think of ACG I think of element fighting materials. Definitely not waterproof. Not even water resistant. I was using the hose hit the top of the shoes & water got in right above where my toes are located. I am torn I like the look of them for sure. Comfortable for sure. I usually wear a 9.5 in Nike's but the 10 fit better. Love the purple & the brown.