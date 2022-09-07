Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Nike Flex Runner 2

      Bota pro malé děti

      37,99 €

      Černá/Photo Blue/University Gold/Bílá
      Pink Foam/Flat Pewter/Photo Blue/Bílá
      Černá/Anthracite/Photo Blue/Flat Pewter
      Bílá/Bílá
      Barely Volt/Volt/Černá/Bright Spruce
      Černá/Cool Grey/Bílá/Metallic Gold
      Bright Crimson/Red Clay/Game Royal/Sail
      Grey Fog/Volt/Photo Blue/Volt

      Máš tu správnou výbavu na hraní? Boty Nike Flex Runner 2 jsou stvořené pro malé neposedy, kteří si rádi hrají – na hřišti nebo při jiných denních aktivitách. Jsou bez tkaniček. Takže se dají rychle nazout a vyzout. Pásky a příléhavý design zaručí, že bota na noze pohodlně drží při běhání i skákání.

      • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Bílá
      • Styl: DJ6040-100

      • Poor quality

        28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 07. 9. 2022

        Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated

      • LOVE THEM!!!

        Tahminaa119637350 - 23. 8. 2022

        My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.

      • Amazing

        11080512618 - 23. 5. 2022

        Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.