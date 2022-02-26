Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
|

Často vyhledávané termíny

Nejlepší návrhy

      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Bota pro malé děti

      44,99 €

      Nejlépe hodnoceno
      Bílá/Bílá/Bílá
      Černá/Černá/Černá

      Nike Court Borough Low 2 ti dává dohromady komfort i styl. Strukturovaný střih s podpůrnou funkcí má retro basketbalový design, takže děti budou za hvězdy i mimo hřiště.

      • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Bílá/Bílá
      • Styl: BQ5451-100

      Velikost a střih

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Recenze (34)

      4.8 Hvězdičky

      • Sooo cute!

        448623076 - 26. 2. 2022

        Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!

      • H O. - 30. 1. 2022

        Le scratch de fermeture est de mauvaise qualité et ne tient pas dans le temps

      • Very comfortable shoes

        S A. - 22. 12. 2021

        Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable