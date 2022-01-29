Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Bota pro malé děti

      69,99 €

      Nejlépe hodnoceno
      Pure Platinum/Barely Grape/Thunder Blue/Metallic Silver
      Bílá/Total Orange/Černá
      Bílá/Barely Volt/Černá

      Tvůj malý hráč v botách Nike Blazer Mid '77 s balónem zazáří. Tahle klasika ze hřiště se díky svému retro vzhledu a pohodlí nezastavila na parketách, ale nosí se i ve městě.

      • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Total Orange/Černá
      • Styl: DA4087-100

      Recenze (17)

      4.9 Hvězdičky

      • Nike sempre una garanzia

        R O. - 29. 1. 2022

        Scarpe comode e di buona fattura. La mia nipotina è felicissima di averle ricevute. La consegna abbastanza veloce

      • S Y. - 27. 12. 2021

        Parfait mon fils les adores

      • Men’s and Woman’s Versions PLEASE!!!!

        RyanP401246952 - 17. 12. 2021

        PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!