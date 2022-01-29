Tvůj malý hráč v botách Nike Blazer Mid '77 s balónem zazáří. Tahle klasika ze hřiště se díky svému retro vzhledu a pohodlí nezastavila na parketách, ale nosí se i ve městě.
4.9 Hvězdičky
R O. - 29. 1. 2022
Scarpe comode e di buona fattura. La mia nipotina è felicissima di averle ricevute. La consegna abbastanza veloce
S Y. - 27. 12. 2021
Parfait mon fils les adores
RyanP401246952 - 17. 12. 2021
PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!