Alespoň 40 % hmotnosti boty Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK tvoří recyklované materiály. Vzdušný a pohodlný recyklovaný materiál Flyknit se příjemně nosí a má měkký lem, který obepíná kotník.Našité logo Swoosh a recyklovaná výztuž paty z TPU budí pozornost, když si na neuvěřitelně měkkém tlumení VaporMax vykračuješ ulicemi.
Diyar619908181 - 01. 10. 2022
I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast
Harrison.10 - 30. 9. 2022
Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.
5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05. 9. 2022
My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!