      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK

      Pánská bota

      219,99 €

      Nejlépe hodnoceno
      Černá/Černá/Anthracite/Černá
      Bílá/Černá/Metallic Silver/Bílá

      Alespoň 40 % hmotnosti boty Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK tvoří recyklované materiály. Vzdušný a pohodlný recyklovaný materiál Flyknit se příjemně nosí a má měkký lem, který obepíná kotník.Našité logo Swoosh a recyklovaná výztuž paty z TPU budí pozornost, když si na neuvěřitelně měkkém tlumení VaporMax vykračuješ ulicemi.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Anthracite/Černá
      • Styl: DH4084-001

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Tento produkt jsme navrhli zodpovědně z recyklovaného materiálu, který pochází z použitých produktů nebo výrobního odpadu. Jedním z hlavních kroků na naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku na minimum je výběr materiálů – ty se totiž z víc než 70 % podílí na stopě, kterou za sebou produkty zanechávají. Díky opakovanému použití plastů, vláken a textilií výrazně snižujeme naše emise. Naším cílem je využít co nejvíce recyklovaných materiálů, aniž by to narušovalo funkčnost, odolnost a styl.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (117)

      4.5 Hvězdičky

      • Ich liebe yaraks

        Diyar619908181 - 01. 10. 2022

        I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast

      • Comfy & look great but let down by build quality

        Harrison.10 - 30. 9. 2022

        Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.

      • Ultra comfortable and dry!

        5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05. 9. 2022

        My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!