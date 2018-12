Great balance of comfort, style and support.

Hornetswilliam - 2017 M05 01

I wear these shoes for going to the gym, light running and as casual wear. Very comfortable, very different and stylish, good support, light and seems decently sturdy for a mostly fly-knit shoe. I have very wide feet and can feel this on all shoes i wear, but unlike most fly-knit and thin shoes, on this shoe it isn't noticeable and doesn't affect how the shoe looks on my foot, which is very impressive. Overall really happy about this shoe.