Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
|

Často vyhledávané termíny

Nejlepší návrhy

      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Air Max Motif

      Bota pro malé děti

      55,47 €
      84,99 €
      Sleva 34 %

      Nejlépe hodnoceno

      Vítej v nové éře historie Air Max. Bota Nike Air Max Motif oslavuje ikonický model AM1 – streetovou legendu, která teď, pro novou generaci dětí, oblékla futuristický styl. Designové linie působí retro a vylepšená jednotka Air velmi měkce tlumí, takže mají malé nožky všechno, co na celodenní hru potřebují.

      • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Bílá/Černá
      • Styl: DH9389-100

      Velikost a střih

      • Těsná, radši si objednej o číslo větší

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Tento produkt jsme navrhli zodpovědně z recyklovaného materiálu, který pochází z použitých produktů nebo výrobního odpadu. Jedním z hlavních kroků na naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku na minimum je výběr materiálů – ty se totiž z víc než 70 % podílí na stopě, kterou za sebou produkty zanechávají. Díky opakovanému použití plastů, vláken a textilií výrazně snižujeme naše emise. Naším cílem je využít co nejvíce recyklovaných materiálů, aniž by to narušovalo funkčnost, odolnost a styl.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (19)

      4.4 Hvězdičky

      • Stylish & Comfortable

        Bambi - 17. 5. 2022

        Theses shoes are super stylish and comfortable. They can be dressed up or worn casually. My son and I both love the look. They are his go to shoe. He wants to wear them all the time!

        Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Decent shoe overall

        Brittany - 14. 5. 2022

        We got these shoes for our daughter (7 yrs) to have as a universal put in sneaker. For play, running errands, etc. I will say that they are holding up so far, and with how rough she plays they were up for a challenge. Although it has been a Short while so far, they’re still looking good and wear well. My daughter has expressed to me that they’re comfortable on her actual foot and she can “run and jump a lot when at recess and playing outside” so that’s her take! I will say, having limited strings (no true laces, just elastic to keep them on the foot) can be a challenge for those with wider feet as she does. They were tight to put on the first couple times, because they were still new but it got a little more stretched and got easier as time went on. It helps to keep the laces from dragging the floor or becoming undone for children that may not know how to tie the best or if you just don’t want to bother with laces, altogether. On the flip side, however, if the elastic feels too snug, you cant loosen them as you could traditional laces so be mindful of that.

        Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Air max motif for little kids

        Kaleah - 14. 5. 2022

        My daughter loves her new air max motifs. They are very comfortable and had no problem wearing them all day long. As a parent I love how her foot slides right into the shoe . The look and feel of the shoe is awesome as well. I will definitely recommend this shoe to family and friends.

        Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků.
        #productsprovidedbynike