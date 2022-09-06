Nike Air Max 97 jsou boty, ve kterých se budeš cítit doslova jako na obláčku. Tenhle legendární model jako první přišel s jednotkou Max Air od paty až ke špičce. Navíc ho zdobí vlnité linie inspirované vodní hladinou, které z něj dělají nadčasovou klasiku.
4.5 Hvězdičky
AdriannaC554772853 - 06. 9. 2022
tight,wrong size. 37.5 is like 37. Unfortunately I put it on once and I can not replace
W H. - 02. 2. 2022
Shoes are perfect! Exactly as I imagined, comfortable, just enough support. Ordering is always easy and the shoes were at my door in less than 24 hours. This is a huge deal to me, I live in a very rural area.
H A. - 27. 1. 2022
Great shoes