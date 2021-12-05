Bota Nike Air Max 95 Recraft vzdává hold 25. výročí této legendy a její design zůstává věrný originálu. Jednotka Air, designové linie a vše, co znáš a miluješ se vrací – samozřejmě v úpravě pro děti.
4.5 Hvězdičky
G E. - 05. 12. 2021
Can’t really review as have bought these as a Christmas present for my son. Only thing he’s asked for so he will be over the moon! Delivery was fast and easy no problems
L I. - 27. 10. 2021
Really comfortable and very happy with my purchase.
E R. - 07. 9. 2021
Classic shoe goes perfect for my kids school uniform.