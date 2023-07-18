Warls - 10. 8. 2022

Jordans, what else can you say when you mention the name. Altho not exactly like the 11's, people have recognized its look. They ask why I'm using such shoes for work! Jordan's Cmft line is fittingly perfect to enjoy wearing J's without worrying about the all day discomfort or getting them messy. Takes some days to break in, but so far so good with cushioned socks. Can't comment yet on durability but they're confidently holding up very well. Highly recommended for every, all-day wear.