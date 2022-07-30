Nepřehlédnutelné za každé situace. Tyhle boty přepracovaly původní kouzlo ikony do nízké siluety s platformou. Air tlumení tě podrží a elegantní kůže v kontrastních barvách přitáhne pozornost.
5 Hvězdičky
ayannai - 30. 7. 2022
I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!
97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 25. 5. 2022
I look cool now
14906026998 - 14. 3. 2022
I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!