      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE

      Dámská bota

      139,99 €

      Nepřehlédnutelné za každé situace. Tyhle boty přepracovaly původní kouzlo ikony do nízké siluety s platformou. Air tlumení tě podrží a elegantní kůže v kontrastních barvách přitáhne pozornost.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Sail/Gym Red
      • Styl: DQ1823-006

      • Fire!!!

        ayannai - 30. 7. 2022

        I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!

      • 97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 25. 5. 2022

        I look cool now

      • These Shoes Are Fire!

        14906026998 - 14. 3. 2022

        I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!