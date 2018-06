Maintenance workers would love this shoe!

eddie31c - 2016 M08 22

I purchased this item recently because i was having alot of foot aches. Iam a handy man at a 15 year old complex for 300 apts so just imagine how much back and forth walking I do. From the the first day i used this shoe at work i didnt even want to take off to sleep beacuse of how lite they feel. I would recommend this to any person in my line of work or who loves the feeling comfort around the whole foot!