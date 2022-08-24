Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 QS

      Pánské boty

      149,99 €

      Konstrukce připomínající 80. léta, výrazné prvky a čistý styl ladí s měkkým polstrováním kolem kotníku a zapínáním na suchý zip. A co víc, sametová nubuková kůže a syntetický semiš dodávají botě luxusní vzhled.

      • Zobrazená barva: Chocolate/Cream
      • Styl: DM0107-200

      • Great color, runs big.

        EmilyS973587410 - 24. 8. 2022

        I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!