Bota Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 jsou navržené tak, aby se v ní dalo jít kamkoli. Spojuje tvrdou, vojenskou inspiraci s vyzkoušeným stylem AF1. Odolná hrubá kůže s povrchovou úpravou ti pomůže zůstat v suchu. Velké, zimní lamely na podrážce mají dobrou trakci bez přidané výšky. Pásek je vybavený elegantním háčkem, který symbolizuje tradiční vojenské uniformy.
Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.
4.8 Hvězdičky
Anna Bluv - 27. 6. 2022
I bought those sneakers for my 14 years old granddaughter. She saw this sneakers on line and asked me to buy them. She liked them from the first time she tried them on. Now it is her favorite sneakers. It is hot outside, but she is still wearing them all the time. Only one thing -she has to wear them with the high socks, otherwise the back of the shoes rubs her feet.
SupraSonic - 10. 6. 2022
The shoes look super clean and are totally unisex. I received numerous compliments from strangers just wearing them around town, people asking what version they are. They're super easy to style and go with everything. Really happy with them
chantelly - 03. 5. 2022
great shoe , came quick ,was easy to purchase online . satisfied customer!!!!