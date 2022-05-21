Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Dámské boty

      119,99 €

      Nejlépe hodnoceno

      Žádný faul, jen hra. Originál, který se zapsal do dějin tenisek, jsme vylepšili o syntetickou kůži a navíc teď alespoň 20 % jeho hmotnosti tvoří recyklované materiály.

      • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Černá/Metallic Silver/Bílá
      • Styl: DC9486-101

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Tento produkt jsme navrhli zodpovědně z recyklovaného materiálu, který pochází z použitých produktů nebo výrobního odpadu. Jedním z hlavních kroků na naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku na minimum je výběr materiálů – ty se totiž z víc než 70 % podílí na stopě, kterou za sebou produkty zanechávají. Díky opakovanému použití plastů, vláken a textilií výrazně snižujeme naše emise. Naším cílem je využít co nejvíce recyklovaných materiálů, aniž by to narušovalo funkčnost, odolnost a styl.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (48)

      4.7 Hvězdičky

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 21. 5. 2022

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 20. 5. 2022

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 19. 5. 2022

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

