Size too big

AdamT537352960 - 2017 M10 18

I have ordered this shoe as soon as it came out cause I loved the look. I was having a dilemma whether to buy one size down or normal because I have heard af1 run too big. But also they are true to size. So I gave my true size-49.5 a try. I have nike free rn 2016 in 49.5 and those are perfect. So I recieved the package. But to my disappointment these run way, way too bigger than I have expected. Almost by 1.5 cm on the inside and outside as well compared to what is written. So I am going to return for a smaller size, hoping 48.5 will be fine. The quality looks ok although there is one glue stain on the heel which makes the suede darker on one place but not so big deal.