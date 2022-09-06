Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
|

Často vyhledávané termíny

Nejlepší návrhy

      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Bota pro kojence a batolata

      59,99 €

      Bílá/Total Orange/Černá
      Bílá/Barely Volt/Černá
      Pure Platinum/Barely Grape/Thunder Blue/Metallic Silver

      Tvůj malý hráč v botách Nike Blazer Mid '77 s balónem zazáří. Retro vzhled a pohodlí klasické tenisky se nezastavilo na parketách, ale dotáhlo to až do ulic.

      • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Total Orange/Černá
      • Styl: DA4088-100

      Velikost a střih

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Recenze (25)

      3.6 Hvězdičky

      • Très jolie mes ne correspond pas pour les pied fin

        d5b65246-d5c3-4b08-97b3-697fb0b32c87 - 06. 9. 2022

        Très jolie, malheureusement si votre enfant a le pied et la cheville fine cela ne correspond pas. Votre enfant va perdre sa chaussure en marchant. Dommage quel n'existe pas avec des vrais lacets. C'était vraiment mon coup de coeur

      • Utterly disappointed

        34c559cb-922f-41d9-8cd9-f1fbe1cfdd8a - 04. 9. 2022

        Utterly disappointed with these shoes. Very stylish but not practical. My sons feet just slip right out of them! What a waste of money ! Do not buy unless your child doesn’t walk yet

      • It

        31ca0b9d-6459-401e-9d87-036a5214c677 - 22. 6. 2022

        I like the shoe but my daughter's feet kept slipping out because it's can't be tied. I bought two and had to give the one pair away because the lace was not holding. It will be better if the lace can be tied instead of what it is