      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Dri-FIT Miler

      Pánské běžecké tričko s dlouhým rukávem

      Vydej se na dlouhé kilometry s lehkou vrstvou, která tě pomůže ochránit před slunečními paprsky.Tričko Nike Dri-FIT Miler je vyrobeno z měkkého materiálu s odváděním potu, který pomáhá udržet běžce a běžkyně všech úrovní v suchu a pohodlí.100 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá
      • Styl: DD4576-010

      Velikost a střih

      • Model je vysoký 188 cm a má na sobě velikost M
      • Standardní střih působí ležérně a uvolněně

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
      • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (28)

      4.4 Hvězdičky

      • Size Up. Actually Slim Fit

        EdwardH - 26. 3. 2022

        I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.

      • Comfortable basic, a staple for your closet

        Agarsh - 13. 11. 2021

        This shirt was originally meant for me (5’9”, 165 lb female) but was quickly stolen by my husband (5’11”, 165 male) because it’s really soft and comfortable, and seems durable/well made. On both of us, the large was a little big if you’re looking for a very fitted feel. For a casual shirt to wear it was a good size. We both have pretty long arms though and appreciated the arm length. It definitely didn’t feel restrictive, but that may also have to do with the size. I felt very comfortable to wear it all day long - it was very breathable. My husband said it was cut well and hid his “dad bod”! So this was definitely a great addition to the wardrobe. Overall it’s a good staple to have

      • Awesome Shirt

        Neen - 13. 11. 2021

        The Nike Dri-Fit Miler top is buttery soft and super comfortable! My son said it felt nice and soft against his skin and was easy to move around in while playing soccer! We loved this top and will recommend to anyone!

