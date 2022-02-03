Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

      Pánské běžecké legíny

      49,99 €

      Nejlépe hodnoceno

      V legínách Nike Dri-FIT neztratíš tempo.Mají pružnou konstrukci, díky které můžeš běhat bez omezení.Díky spoustě kapes si s sebou můžeš vzít vše potřebné i na dlouhé trasy.Alespoň 75 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá
      • Styl: CZ8830-010

      Velikost a střih

      • Model měří 191 cm a má na sobě velikost M
      • Velký a vysoký model má na sobě velikost 2XL a měří 196 cm
      • Zúžený střih přiléhá na tělo

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
      • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (15)

      4.7 Hvězdičky

      • Soo comfy

        DavidW383251015 - 03. 2. 2022

        I can only add to the others. Reaally comfortable and the zippers on the bottom make it SO much easier to put them on. I like the reflective stripes to stay visible on the street. Back pocket fits even large phones nicely . Bought size S at 178cm 70kg and they fit just right. Gonna purchase another pair

      • Best tights ever!

        d58b3a1a-ab39-4a87-b9a2-d560148c5381 - 16. 1. 2022

        THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!

      • Fällt größer aus

        VictoriaK564236338 - 05. 1. 2022

        Die Tights an sich ist super und bequem. Die fällt aber zu groß auf. Mein Mann trägt eigentlich immer Tights in Größe L, bei diesem Modell dürfte er aber auf Größe M umsteigen. Mir persönlich gefällt den Gurtbereich. Bei anderen Tights hier auf der Webseite ist nur eine Gummi drauf. Bei diesem Modell ist noch richtigen doppelten Gurt eingenäht. Und lange Zips an den Seiten unten finde ich gut. Die Strapazierfähigkeit kann man noch nicht bewerten, wir haben die Bestellung mit der Größe M (die Größe wo anderes gefunden) nur Heute erhalten