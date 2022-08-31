Legendární kraťasy Nike Challenger s ergonomickou vnitřní podšívkou nebrání v pohybu a příjemně se nosí. Síťovinové detaily, bezpečný úložný prostor a všestrannost, kterou od kraťasů na každodenní nošení čekáš. Alespoň 75 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.
3.6 Hvězdičky
MatthewS631483761 - 31. 8. 2022
Feel great while running but buyer beware of how they hike up while sitting in car. Also if you have anything in shorts the pockets will hang out. Somebody in reviews mentioned that pockets are longer than shorts but didn't understand until wearing them in my car that has leather seats. Don't know if this will happen in other situations but it did in my car making me feel a little awkward when with others lol. But if you don't care, these are great shorts. Love otherwise.
ZechA - 01. 6. 2022
Perfect length and are super light. Also work the same when I cut the liner out of it.
BenC436811197 - 18. 1. 2022
The pockets are longer than the shorts.