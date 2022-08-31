Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Challenger

      Pánské běžecké kraťasy s všitými slipy (délka 13 cm)

      34,99 €

      Smoke Grey/Heather
      Černá
      Bright Crimson/Černá

      Legendární kraťasy Nike Challenger s ergonomickou vnitřní podšívkou nebrání v pohybu a příjemně se nosí. Síťovinové detaily, bezpečný úložný prostor a všestrannost, kterou od kraťasů na každodenní nošení čekáš. Alespoň 75 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá
      • Styl: CZ9062-010

      Velikost a střih

      • Model je vysoký 185 cm a má na sobě velikost M
      • Velký a vysoký model má na sobě velikost 2XL a měří 198 cm
      • Standardní střih působí ležérně a uvolněně
      • Délka vnitřního švu: 13 cm

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
      • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (9)

      3.6 Hvězdičky

      • Love feel but hikes up while sitting

        MatthewS631483761 - 31. 8. 2022

        Feel great while running but buyer beware of how they hike up while sitting in car. Also if you have anything in shorts the pockets will hang out. Somebody in reviews mentioned that pockets are longer than shorts but didn't understand until wearing them in my car that has leather seats. Don't know if this will happen in other situations but it did in my car making me feel a little awkward when with others lol. But if you don't care, these are great shorts. Love otherwise.

      • Great

        ZechA - 01. 6. 2022

        Perfect length and are super light. Also work the same when I cut the liner out of it.

      • BenC436811197 - 18. 1. 2022

        The pockets are longer than the shorts.