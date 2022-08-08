Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Challenger

      Pánské běžecké kraťasy 2 v 1

      39,99 €

      Ikonické tkané kraťasy Nike Challenger 2 v 1 s novými tvarovanými vnitřními legínami jsou příjemně pohodlné.Jsou všestranné tak, jak to očekáváš od svých oblíbených kraťasů.Alespoň 75 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá
      • Styl: CZ9060-010

      Velikost a střih

      • Velký a vysoký model má na sobě velikost 2XL a měří 201 cm
      • Standardní střih působí ležérně a uvolněně

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
      • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (3)

      3.3 Hvězdičky

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - 08. 8. 2022

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - 09. 12. 2021

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.

      • Not satisfied

        J E. - 15. 9. 2021

        They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes