      Nike AeroSwift

      Dámské běžecké kraťasy

      69,99 €

      Kombinace inovativní technologie a lehkých materiálů ti pomůže dosáhnout těch nejlepších výsledků. Kraťasy Nike AeroSwift mají rychlost v těle. Zeštíhlený střih a hebký povrch ti dávají naprostou volnost pohybu.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Bílá
      • Styl: CZ9398-010

      Velikost a střih

      • Modelka je vysoká 174 cm a má na sobě velikost S
      • Zeštíhlený střih kopíruje postavu

      Recenze (55)

      4.4 Hvězdičky

      • They feel as though you have nothing on!

        EdytaK632789806 - 08. 9. 2022

        They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 29. 6. 2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17. 4. 2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.