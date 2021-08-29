Perfektní na každodenní běhání i větší závod. Kraťasy Nike 10K jsou z lehkého materiálu, který dobře odvádí pot a udrží tě v suchu. Do přední kapsy si dáš menší věci.
3.7 Hvězdičky
KatieA509652333 - 29. 8. 2021
Super comfy shorts for working out and running everyday errands - has built in 'knickers' to stop your knickers from being exposed, which is great for modesty. Due to the cut out on the sides they accommodate for body types with bigger thighs :) 9/10 for me.
T H. - 05. 8. 2021
Vraiment top, super fin, super aéré et tient extremely bien au corps !
M I. - 06. 7. 2021
Fajne