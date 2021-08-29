Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Nike 10K

      Dámské běžecké kraťasy

      24,99 €

      Perfektní na každodenní běhání i větší závod. Kraťasy Nike 10K jsou z lehkého materiálu, který dobře odvádí pot a udrží tě v suchu. Do přední kapsy si dáš menší věci.

      • Zobrazená barva: Gunsmoke/Gunsmoke/Vast Grey/Wolf Grey
      • Styl: 895863-036

      Velikost a střih

      • Modelka je vysoká 170 cm a má na sobě velikost S
      • Standardní střih působí ležérně a uvolněně
      • Délka vnitřního švu: 9 cm (velikost S)

      • Super comfy and good quality!

        KatieA509652333 - 29. 8. 2021

        Super comfy shorts for working out and running everyday errands - has built in 'knickers' to stop your knickers from being exposed, which is great for modesty. Due to the cut out on the sides they accommodate for body types with bigger thighs :) 9/10 for me.

      • Génial !

        T H. - 05. 8. 2021

        Vraiment top, super fin, super aéré et tient extremely bien au corps !

      • Recenzja

        M I. - 06. 7. 2021

        Fajne