      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight

      Běžecká kšiltovka s děrováním

      19,99 €

      Nejlépe hodnoceno
      Černá
      Bílá

      Kšiltovka Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight tě při běhání spolehlivě ochrání.Prodyšné provedení tě zchladí a zadní pásek si můžeš nastavit, jak potřebuješ.Alespoň 50 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.

      • Zobrazená barva: Bílá
      • Styl: DC3598-100

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
      • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (39)

      4.3 Hvězdičky

      • Good but not great

        926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - 04. 7. 2022

        I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.

      • Fits better than a Ciele

        927339922 - 18. 6. 2022

        I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.

      • Einheitsgröße - das stimmt so nicht. Nicht geeignet für einen kleine Kopfumfang.

        11071481911 - 22. 3. 2022

        Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.